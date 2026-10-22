Neighbors seek answers after man found dead after house fire

JEFFERSON TWP — Loved ones are speaking out about a man found dead after an Oct. 2 fire.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man found dead after a fire on Calumet Lane as 30-year-old Brandon Johnson.

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We briefly spoke to Johnson’s father, Jack Johnson, on the phone.

He said the fire and his son’s death are still too fresh.

News Center 7 first spoke to Brenda Haywood on Calumet Lane in Jefferson Township earlier this month.

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She said she made the 911 call when the house across the street went up in flames.

Haywood said Brandon was a light and someone she cared about deeply.

“Best friends, their father, and I and the son. He’s got two little girls,” she said.

Haywood said she and her neighbors just want to know what went wrong.

“Brandon used to be over here all the time, and it’s tearing my daughter up in me and my son. But there’s something fishy going on over there,” she said.

The cause and manner of death for Brandon have not yet been released.

The State Fire Marshal confirmed that its Fire and Explosives Investigation Bureau responded to the scene and has an open investigation into the fire.

We will continue to follow this story.

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