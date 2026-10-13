Neon to close for next few weeks for film shoot

DAYTON — The Neon will be closed for the next few weeks for a film shoot.

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The Neon shared on social media that after tonight’s showings, it will be closed for several weeks.

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During the closure, filming will take place for the Corner Store film.

According to the movie’s Instagram account, the movie is a “delightful coming-of-age story” written and directed by Ian Mullen and will feature Dayton area talent in its cast.

The Neon is expected to reopen for business on Oct. 30.

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