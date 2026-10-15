New business association coming to Kettering

Kettering business owners filled the Delco Park meeting room on Thursday morning to discuss a new organization.

KETTERING, Ohio — Kettering business owners filled the Delco Park meeting room on Thursday morning to discuss a new organization.

The group talked about how the new Kettering Business Association will work.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson was at the meeting learning about their plans.

The Kettering mayor said months of planning went into this.

Three Kettering city leaders, including Mayor Bryan Suddith, sat down for a panel discussion in front of dozens of businesses, where they talked about what the city is working to improve and the barriers they face.

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Mayor Suddith told us businesses in Kettering are missing an organization built by them, for them.

“A long time ago, the Kettering Oakwood Chamber of Commerce, that organization ceased operations a few years ago,” Suddith said. “There’s been a void for our businesses to have a combined voice.”

The mayor said the Kettering Business Association will be the next version of that chamber.

“We don’t want to control that by the city, but we want to bring businesses together so they can create something of their own, to advocate for businesses in Kettering,” Suddith said.

He said Kettering doesn’t have a lot of green space and much of it is infrastructure.

“What we don’t have is interstate access,” he said. “We’re this neat little landlocked suburban community that draws people from across the region to our city.”

Areas like the Towne and Country Shopping Center or the Kettering Rec Center.

The city considered closing the 50-year-old ice arena at the Rec Center.

Council approved a master plan that opens the door for third-party organizations to help fund and repair the facility.

It will stay open through 2027, but it’s not clear what will happen after that.

“Either there’s going to be ice for a long time, or it will be expanded fitness space that’s connected to our rec center, and that space will be dedicated recreation spaces, forever - in some manner,” Suddith said.

Suddith told us he’s already heard from businesses interested in being part of the business association.

It is still in the works and people can check the city’s website for updates on its progress.

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