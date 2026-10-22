New consignment and thrift store coming to Piqua

New consignment and thrift store coming to Piqua Recycled Threads is set to open in downtown Piqua on Oct. 31. (MainStreet Piqua)
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

PIQUA — A new consignment and thrift store is getting ready to open in downtown Piqua, MainStreet Piqua announced on Thursday.

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Recycled Threads will open at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31 at 327 N. Main Street.

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The store, which began two years ago as a Facebook group to help gently used clothing find a new home, will bring affordable, pre-loved clothing and a commitment to sustainability to Piqua.

The store’s owner, Becca Stiefel, has a goal to keep items affordable so shoppers have the chance to find great items without stretching their budgets.

“I wanted to create a way for people to give their preloved clothing a new home while making a little money back,” Stiefel said. “I know that people are busy, and I want to make the process easier while keeping everything affordable for our shoppers.”

The store will celebrate its opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Its regular hours for the remainder of the year will be Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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