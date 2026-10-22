New consignment and thrift store coming to Piqua

Recycled Threads is set to open in downtown Piqua on Oct. 31.

PIQUA — A new consignment and thrift store is getting ready to open in downtown Piqua, MainStreet Piqua announced on Thursday.

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Recycled Threads will open at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31 at 327 N. Main Street.

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The store, which began two years ago as a Facebook group to help gently used clothing find a new home, will bring affordable, pre-loved clothing and a commitment to sustainability to Piqua.

The store’s owner, Becca Stiefel, has a goal to keep items affordable so shoppers have the chance to find great items without stretching their budgets.

“I wanted to create a way for people to give their preloved clothing a new home while making a little money back,” Stiefel said. “I know that people are busy, and I want to make the process easier while keeping everything affordable for our shoppers.”

The store will celebrate its opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Its regular hours for the remainder of the year will be Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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