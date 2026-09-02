New data shows more millennials in Ohio becoming homeowners

New data shows more millennials in Ohio becoming homeowners

DAYTON — New data shows that millennials in Ohio are doing a decent job getting into homes, especially in the Dayton market.

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News Center 7’s Nick Foley took a closer look at the numbers. Catch his report on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

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Getting into homes was a priority for many millennials between 2018 and 2023.

Despite the pandemic, this generation, born from 1981 to 1996, has locked in on becoming homeowners.

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