New grooming spa hosts ribbon-cutting in Carlisle

CARLISLE — A new dog grooming spa has opened for business in Carlisle.
The City of Carlisle announced on social media that Bark & Bloom Grooming Spa held its ribbon-cutting, officially opening the store for business.
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The ribbon-cutting was held on Wednesday according to the post.
The business is located on 809 Central Avenue, right next to Subway.
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