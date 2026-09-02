New historical marker honors Dayton as the birthplace of Cheez-It

DAYTON — There’s a new historical marker recognizing Dayton as the birthplace of the Cheez-It.
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It can be spotted along Edwin C Moses Boulevard, a few blocks from the former Green and Green factory in Edgemont.
That’s where the company made its first Cheez-It in 1921.
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WHIO Radio’s Todd Hollst has been working on this effort since January 2024.
Hollst submitted his research to the staff at Carillon Park later that year and got it approved.
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