New historical marker honors Dayton as the birthplace of Cheez-It

DAYTON — There’s a new historical marker recognizing Dayton as the birthplace of the Cheez-It.

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It can be spotted along Edwin C Moses Boulevard, a few blocks from the former Green and Green factory in Edgemont.

That’s where the company made its first Cheez-It in 1921.

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WHIO Radio’s Todd Hollst has been working on this effort since January 2024.

Hollst submitted his research to the staff at Carillon Park later that year and got it approved.

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