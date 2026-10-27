New nonstop service from Cincinnati to San Francisco takes flight

United launches nonstop service from Cincinnati to San Francisco CVG and United officials celebrate the inaugural flight for the new nonstop service to San Francisco. (Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport via Facebook)
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

CINCINNATI — United Airlines has begun its new nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

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The inaugural flight took off over the weekend, but only after a celebration that included balloons, coffee, donuts, giveaways, and a ribbon-cutting.

“United’s new daily service gives travelers more options for flying to the Bay Area and beyond,” CVG shared on social media.

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Announced in August, the nonstop service runs daily in both directions on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 166 seats.

CVG previously said the flight was expected to generate $36.4 million in economic impact for the Cincinnati region.

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