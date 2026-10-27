New nonstop service from Cincinnati to San Francisco takes flight

CINCINNATI — United Airlines has begun its new nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to San Francisco International Airport (SFO).
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The inaugural flight took off over the weekend, but only after a celebration that included balloons, coffee, donuts, giveaways, and a ribbon-cutting.
“United’s new daily service gives travelers more options for flying to the Bay Area and beyond,” CVG shared on social media.
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Announced in August, the nonstop service runs daily in both directions on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 166 seats.
CVG previously said the flight was expected to generate $36.4 million in economic impact for the Cincinnati region.
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