New Ohio law makes possession of certain car theft devices a felony

DAYTON — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is cracking down on thieves trying to steal vehicles.

A new law is on the books that will charge people with a felony if they are in possession of a device that can help break into or steal a car.

The felony charge can apply after investigators can prove intent.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked with Dayton Police Chief Eric Henderson, who said criminals are getting into cars easily.

There’s a little device that is just a bit larger than a cell phone that criminals use to break in and steal cars.

News Center 7 talked with people who are buying security cameras to try and protect their car.

Sarah Ran of Montgomery County said, “You work hard for your things and people just come in and take them.”

Ran said she’s noticed an uptick in auto thefts in her neighborhood and across Montgomery County.

“But I am fortunate enough to have a GPS in my vehicle. I take all the precautions,” Ran said.

She said she’s invested in AI security cameras around her home, but she suspects thieves are using devices to quickly steal vehicles.

Dayton Police arrested a 20-year-old man who was in a stolen vehicle. Investigators said he used the red device to commit the crime.

Henderson said, “Our investigators documented one recovered auto device that 76 vehicles have been stolen using that one device,” Henderson said.

Officers with Dayton Police testified at the statehouse about how the device is creating crime opportunities. Now, possessing this tool could equal a felony.

“Oftentimes this impacts the vehicle’s owner for months or even years to come,” Henderson said.

Last month, News Center 7 was at the scene of a crash where a man stole a car, then a Dayton cruiser, and crashed it into a home on Greenway Street.

Just this week, someone stole a Kia from Moraine and crashed it on Hoover Avenue. Chief Henderson said investigators can bring justice to those creating these dangerous scenes across Dayton.

“We still have to prove intent that they’re utilizing it, but it strengthens the law for criminal tools when an individual is possessing this device,” Henderson said.

He also said the city is on pace for 1,400 reports.

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