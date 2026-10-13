New street paving projects begin in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights has launched its 2026 Street Program, with roadway paving on selected neighborhood streets expected to begin this week.

Paving operations will continue through November following the completion of initial curb work across the community, according to a social media post.

The annual program aims to maintain municipal infrastructure through pavement resurfacing and the replacement of deteriorating curbs.

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Curb replacement crews have been active since July, and that phase of the project has finished.

To keep streets clear for contractors, temporary “No Parking by Order of Police” signs are being posted in neighborhoods undergoing roadway work.

City officials ask residents to follow all posted parking restrictions and move their vehicles during designated times to minimize construction delays.

The city has published resources for residents on its official website, including the 2026 Street Program map, a complete list of streets scheduled for improvements, and ongoing project updates.

Street paving operations across selected Huber Heights neighborhoods are scheduled to continue through November.

To see if your street is on the list, click here.

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