New vehicle costs in U.S. topped $50,000 for the first time

New vehicle costs in U.S. topped $50K for first time

For the first time, the average cost of a new vehicle in the United States exceeds $50,000, according to online auto marketplace Edmunds.

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Joe Taylor has a one-word response for this week’s report.

“Outrageous,” Taylor said.

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For his part, Taylor drives a 2012 Cadillac and prides himself on making sure he takes care of the car that takes care of him.

“If you like it, then take care (of) it, and I like this. I mean, it’s been good to me,” Taylor said.

Jared Pincin, an associate professor of economics at Cedarville University, told News Center 7 that when looking just at nominal terms, new cars are up 80 percent since 2006.

Pincin admitted a $50,000 price tag for a vehicle can be daunting. He said if you adjust for inflation over the last 20 years, the price is only up 7 percent, but that also does not mean this is a cost that everyone can afford.

The average family income is still around $85,000 a year, and putting a big chunk of those earnings into a depreciating vehicle is not a wise decision.

“Pay in cash. That would be - that’s the optimal decision to make,” Pincin said. “But then from there, what is your monthly payment? Does it make sense that your monthly payments should not be approaching your mortgage?”

Taylor agreed and said, for him, it’s about driving what you can afford and, in his case, eliminating payments.

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