Newlyweds Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift buy over $5 million lakefront home in Ohio

The wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be held on Friday, the AP reported.

CLEVELAND — Celebrity couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift purchased a lakefront home in Northern Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They purchased the home for $5.35 million, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

Kelce and Swift were married in a private ceremony at Madison Square Garden back on July 3, as previously reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

They bought the home on Lake Shore Boulevard in Bratenahl.

Zillow.com reports that the home’s estimated market value was just over $5.4 million.

The 3.5-acre property sits along the lake.

The 21,000-square-foot home has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The Agency Cleveland issued the following statement after the newlyweds’ big purchase.

“We’re thrilled for the new owners and so excited for Cleveland.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]