No injuries reported after SUV hits Clark-Shawnee bus

CLARK COUNTY — A Clark-Shawnee Local Schools bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Driscoll Avenue near South Yellow Springs Street in Clark County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that the bus was going southeast on Driscoll Avenue when it was hit by a 2003 Pontiac Aztek that had crossed over the center line.

The bus had 21 students on it at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the Pontiac, 70-year-old Steve Marshall, of Springfield, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance and failure to wear a safety belt.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group