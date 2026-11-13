No injuries reported in SUV fire on I-75 ramp

VANDALIA — A vehicle fire impacted traffic on the interstate in Montgomery County on Friday.
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The fire happened on the ramp from Interstate 75 southbound to Interstate 70 westbound.
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Vandalia Fire Division shared a photo from the scene, showing a silver SUV fully engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported.
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