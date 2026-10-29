Northwestern Board of Education to hold special session to discuss cellphone search

CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County school board will hold a special session next week for parents to speak about a cellphone search that left students and families upset.

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News Center 7 previously reported that the incident happened at Northwestern Junior/Senior High School earlier this month.

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Parents said their kids were uncomfortable after they had to lift their shirts during the search.

The Northwestern Board of Education will meet in a special session on Nov. 4 in the school’s gymnasium.

The board will also hold an executive session to consider the investigation of charges or complaints against an employee.

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