November starting off warmer than average

DAYTON — Good evening and happy Halloween to all of you. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here to update you on the forecast that features plenty of mild air to end the month of October and start the month of November. Today marks the 15th day without any measurable rain in Dayton.

Tonight

Tonight features a chance of a stray sprinkle, otherwise we become overcast with lows in the lower 50s. These clouds will hold tough into the second half of the weekend.

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As dry as it has been recently, we could use some rain. There is a somewhat better chance tomorrow as some moisture pushes up from the south. This looks scattered, so not everyone will see it. Highs will be a bit warmer as we push 70 for an afternoon high.

Sunday

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Looking into the first full week of November, mild air will continue to hang around for most of the week. There is likely to be a system after Election Day on Wednesday that will bring better rain chances and cooler temperatures.

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