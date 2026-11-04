November weather reality check expected this weekend

DAYTON — Temperatures are going to fall to “normal” and it will be noticable Friday. The cooler temperatures stick around for nearly a weeks time. The average high temperature this time of year is roughly 58 degrees. Forecast high temperatures drop slightly below normal, but quickly attempt to rebound.

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Forecast High Temperatures

This weekend will be one for taking down Halloween decorations and maybe, just maybe putting up Christmas decorations before it gets too cold. High temperatures Saturday will fall into the low 50s for many in the metro areas, but rural areas have the potentail to rise only into the upper 40s thanks to a second cold front.

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High temperatures may climb closer to normal, but overnight lows will fall into the 30s. Rural areas have the potential to fall near freezing.

CPC Temperature Outlook

Looking at the Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook for the next 10 days, indicates that there is a high probability of temperatures climbing above average.

With that said, the “cooler” air that the Valley will experience this weekend will be short lived.

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