Nurse’s Assistant adopts dog after previous owner passes away

KETTERING — An emotional day on the job in the Emergency Room became the start of a new beginning for a local nurse’s assistant.

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News Center 7’s Nick Foley has more of a chance encounter, a harsh reality, and a new lease on life. Catch his report on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

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Karley Hilldreth recalled the fateful night just over a week ago as a Kettering Health emergency room nurse’s assistant.

“Definitely never thought that, you know, I’d come home one day and have a dog,” Hilldreth said.

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