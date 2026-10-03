Off-field fights force early end to Ohio high school football game

SUMMIT COUNTY — Police officers responded to an Ohio high school for reports of fights Friday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Akron Police Department told CBS affiliate WOIO-19 that officers were called at approximately 7:30 p.m. by an officer working security at Ellet High School for fights breaking out at the high school football game.

TRENDING STORIES:

Several units were needed to disperse the crowd of minors as multiple fights continued to break out.

Police told WOIO-19 that the school officials decided to end the game in the third quarter due to safety concerns.

During the incident, one 15-year-old boy was arrested and taken to the Summit County Juvenile Center for the following charges:

Disorderly conduct

Obstructing official business

Resisting arrest

WOIO-19 reached out to Akron Public Schools for more information and is waiting to hear back.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group