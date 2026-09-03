Officer accused of driving while impaired placed on leave

FILE PHOTO: Officer accused of driving while impaired placed on leave

Officer accused of driving while impaired placed on leave

MANSFIELD — An Ohio police officer has been placed on leave after being accused of arriving at work impaired and later driving under the influence last weekend.

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Mansfield Police Officer John Meyer reported for work at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 and was found to be under the influence of alcohol, according to a police spokesperson.

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He was immediately relieved of duty and transported to the hospital to complete a drug and alcohol test.

Meyer was then placed on leave pending an investigation, in accordance with the Fraternal Order of Police’s (FOP) Collective Bargaining Agreement and the city’s policies.

At 9 p.m. on Saturday, Mansfield Police was notified that the Ontario Police Department had stopped Meyer for OVI, Mansfield Police officials said.

He was booked into the Richland County Jail. Meyer is also facing charges of OVI, marked lanes violation, improper lane charge, and open container.

Police officials stated that he has been with the Mansfield Police Department since 2014.

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