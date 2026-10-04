Officer injured after suspected OVI driver hits police cruiser at Dayton intersection

DAYTON — An officer was injured after their police cruiser was hit in Dayton early Sunday.

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The crash happened on S. Main and East Third Streets at around 5 a.m. on Oct. 4, according to a Dayton Police Department (DPD) spokesperson.

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An initial investigation showed the officer entered the intersection of eastbound East Third Street with a green light. The other driver, a 41-year-old, failed to stop his vehicle at a red light on westbound East Third Street.

His vehicle hit the police cruiser’s passenger side, the spokesperson said.

The officer radioed dispatchers for assistance, and medics responded.

They transported the officer to an area hospital. The officer has since been released.

The other driver was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited for OVI and for additional charges for weapons offenses. Those charges will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor, the spokesperson stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

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