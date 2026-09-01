Officer injured during arrest in Dayton

DAYTON — An officer was injured while making an arrest in Dayton on Tuesday morning.

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Police were initially called out to a domestic violence complaint in the first block of Anderson Street around 8:30 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

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Dayton police on the scene told News Center 7 that an officer suffered minor injuries during the course of making an arrest.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

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