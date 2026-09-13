Officers, deputies investigating 3 separate shootings in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Officers and deputies are investigating three separate weekend shootings in Montgomery County.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky has the latest information on what was a violent weekend tonight on News Center at 11.

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The latest shooting occurred on Sunday at around 11 a.m. in Dayton, as previously reported.

Officers and medics responded to the 100 block of East Beachwood Avenue on a reported shooting. Dayton Police later found another scene in the 2400 block of North Main Street.

A Montgomery County Regional dispatch sergeant told News Center 7 that a person was shot in the arm.

Petrosky spoke with several people who heard and saw the whole scene unfold on Sunday.

A woman said that she saw someone running down Main Street after she heard gunshots.

Zachary Ford added that he was driving home when he saw officers on this street.

“I’m just now finding about it out about it in real time,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it happens a lot in this area, but I mean it’s kind of sad.”

The second shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday at the 1900 block of Grant Drive.

The first shooting was just before midnight on Friday at the 1900 block of Riverside Drive. A person died.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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