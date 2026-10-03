Officers investigate stabbing near Millhaven Park

One dead in Tacoma officer-involved shooting, state to investigate

TROTWOOD — Officers are investigating a reported stabbing in Trotwood early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Morgan Ave at 12:39 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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Additional information was not readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the extent of their injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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