Officers investigate stabbing near Millhaven Park

TROTWOOD — Officers are investigating a reported stabbing in Trotwood early Saturday morning.
Crews were called to the 200 block of Morgan Ave at 12:39 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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Additional information was not readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the extent of their injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
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