PARMA — UPDATE @ 9:25 P.M.
Three people are dead, and another person is injured after a shooting at a baby shower in Ohio on Saturday.
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Police officials said that officers responded around 6 p.m. to Pandora’s Magical Events Venue in Parma, according to CBS affiliate WOIO-TV in Cleveland.
The Parma Police Department initially said on social media that there were several victims in the shooting.
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Police officials say the victims are a 17-year-old girl, a 19-year-old man, and a 45-year-old man.
Their names have not been released.
Investigators have secured the guns used in the shooting. No officers fired any guns or were injured, according to police officials.
The shooting remains under investigation.
News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.
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