Officers investigating after shots fired inside Ohio high school building, police say

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after shots were fired inside an Ohio high school building on Tuesday.

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The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. inside Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, according to our news partner WCPO.

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Forest Park Police officials and Winton Woods Superintendent Steve Denny said that no one was injured.

The fired shots forced the high school to be placed on lockdown, but it has since been lifted, according to police officials.

A Winton Woods High School parent shared an email with WCPO that was sent to parents.

It stated there were possible gunshots at the North Campus Athletic Building. The school was also on lockdown.

The email said that all students and staff were safe.

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