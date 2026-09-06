Officers investigating shooting in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — Officers responded to a shooting in Springfield on Saturday.

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The shooting was reported at around 8:54 p.m. at the 2700 block of Dwight Road, according to a Springfield Police sergeant.

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The sergeant confirmed to News Center 7 that there is at least one shooting victim.

He also said that officers were still at the scene investigating.

We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

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