Officers investigating shooting in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — Officers responded to a shooting in Springfield on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting was reported at around 8:54 p.m. at the 2700 block of Dwight Road, according to a Springfield Police sergeant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Left lanes closed after 2 crashes on I-70 in Clark County
- Bus rides about to get longer for some across Miami Valley
- Student accused of making threat on social media in custody, police say
The sergeant confirmed to News Center 7 that there is at least one shooting victim.
He also said that officers were still at the scene investigating.
We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to update this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]