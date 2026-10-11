Officers respond to crash involving police cruiser at busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Officers responded to a police crash at a busy Dayton intersection on Saturday.
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The crash happened at around 7:44 p.m. on N. Main Street between Hershey Street and the I-75 interchange.
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When our news crew arrived, a Butler Township Police cruiser was on a wrecker.
Crews were also sweeping debris off the street.
OHGO cameras show that officers closed part of N. Main Street.
It has since reopened.
News Center 7 has contacted both the Dayton Police and Butler Township Police Departments to determine what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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