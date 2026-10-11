Officers respond to crash involving police cruiser at busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Officers responded to a police crash at a busy Dayton intersection on Saturday.

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The crash happened at around 7:44 p.m. on N. Main Street between Hershey Street and the I-75 interchange.

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When our news crew arrived, a Butler Township Police cruiser was on a wrecker.

Crews were also sweeping debris off the street.

OHGO cameras show that officers closed part of N. Main Street.

It has since reopened.

News Center 7 has contacted both the Dayton Police and Butler Township Police Departments to determine what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

Crash N Main St Dayton Photo from: OHGO

Crash N Main St Dayton Photo from: Ava Petrosky/Staff

Crash N Main St Dayton Photo from: Ava Petrosky/Staff

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