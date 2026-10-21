Officers, medics respond to reported stabbing at Kettering hotel

KETTERING — Officers and medics responded to a reported stabbing at a Kettering hotel.
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The stabbing was reported at around 7:52 a.m. at the Budget Inn at the 2700 block of Dixie Drive, according to City of Kettering dispatchers.
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No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Kettering Police Department to determine if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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