Officers, medics respond to reported stabbing at Kettering hotel

Kettering police install cameras in cruisers for first time

KETTERING — Officers and medics responded to a reported stabbing at a Kettering hotel.

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The stabbing was reported at around 7:52 a.m. at the Budget Inn at the 2700 block of Dixie Drive, according to City of Kettering dispatchers.

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No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Kettering Police Department to determine if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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