Officers respond after truck drives into lake near Dayton apartment complex

Photo from: Will Reed/Staff

DAYTON — Officers responded after a truck drove into a lake near a Dayton apartment complex on Sunday night.

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The crash happened at around 6:48 p.m. at the 900 block of Wilmington Pike, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.

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Video and photos show a pickup truck in the lake.

Officers told our news crew that two people were in the truck when the crash happened. They were not injured.

A wreck has been requested to remove the truck from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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