Ohio AG offering $3k reward for information in 2024 homicide

DAYTON — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is seeking the public’s help in solving a 2024 homicide.

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AG Andy Wilson took to social media on Tuesday afternoon, offering a $3,000 reward to help solve the murder of DeJuan Hooker.

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Hooker was found shot to death in a car on Cleverly Road on July 18, 2024.

The shooting happened near Thurgood Marshall High School.

Two men, identified Monday as 18-year-old Damarius Underwood and 25-year-old Hooker, were found dead in a car that appeared to have crashed into the back of a house on Cleverly Road. Another man was found with critical injuries in a nearby yard, WHIO previously reported.

The driver of the car was originally parked along the curb but then two men stepped inside and the conversation turned violent, leading to a shootout.

If you have information, please call the Dayton Police Department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shootout in car leaves 2 men dead, 1 critically hurt; bullets hit local high school, police say

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