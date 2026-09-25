Ohio college employee accused of taking photos inside women’s locker room

CLINTON COUNTY — A Wilmington College employee was arrested and charged after he allegedly hid inside the women’s locker room.

The suspect, Jayson Barker, from Jeffersonville, is now facing 11 charges of voyeurism, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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A soccer player found Barker in the women’s locker room at the Scheve Athletic Center.

Barker is accused of taking photos of the women’s soccer team while they changed.

According to police, Barker worked as a contracted custodial employee.

Barker is in the Clinton County Jail on a $22 thousand bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5.

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