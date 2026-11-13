Ohio commissioner held on $1M bond for alleged murder of partner

COLUMBUS — An Ohio commissioner is being held on a $1 million bond in connection with the death of his partner.

51-year-old Nathaniel Wilkins was indicted on Nov. 5 for murder, felonious assault, domestic violence, and strangulation or suffocation, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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These charges are in connection with a violent attack that happened in September that involved Wilkins’ partner, 53-year-old Sara Estep, who died from her injuries in October, according to court documents.

Wilkins is a North Linden Avenue Commissioner and has advocated for the community.

He has been featured on Columbus is my Neighborhood, supported by the Columbus Foundation, and has been in and out of City Hall for 20 years.

On Sept. 5, Wilkins drove Estep to Grant Medical Center for injuries that she received in her home in the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue.

Because of the complexity of her injuries, she was transferred to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Grant Medical staff said that Estep had severe burns to her chest and neck and bruising on her legs and stomach. Wilkins also tried “to answer the questions for her and not allow her to say what happened,” the court documents said.

Wilkins allegedly pushed Estep into the bathtub after she refused because the water was too hot. She told investigators that he then allegedly put his hands around her neck and forced her into the water.

Police said she had burns on her chest, her eyes were swollen shut, and bruises on her legs, stomach, and throat.

Estep died from her injuries on Oct. 16, and her death was ruled a homicide five days later.

Wilkins next court date has not been scheduled.

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