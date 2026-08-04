Ohio corrections officer killed in motorcycle crash

Police lights (Jack Quillin/Getty Images)
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

TOLEDO — An Ohio corrections officer has been identified as the person killed in a motorcycle crash last week.

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Tyveon Wells, 26, died in a crash in south Toledo on Friday night, WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo, reported.

Wells had worked at the Toledo Correctional Institution since 2023.

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In a statement to WTOL, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said it was “deeply saddened by the sudden, off-duty passing” of Wells.

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” the statement read.

WTOL reported that Wells was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and hit a utility pole around 8 p.m. on Friday.

He died at the scene.

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