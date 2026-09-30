Ohio drivers urged to stay alert after 8 deaths from deer strikes

GREENE COUNTY — Eight people died in Ohio from car accidents involving deer in 2025, prompting wildlife and traffic safety experts to urge drivers to remain alert and avoid swerving when an animal enters the road.

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Deer are most active during sunrise and sunset, when diminished daylight makes them harder for drivers to spot.

While commonly associated with wooded areas, deer frequently range into urban neighborhoods and open fields, requiring constant scanning from motorists.

Nick Garland, a resident of Washington Court House, recalled an encounter from 15 years ago when a deer ran into his Toyota while he was driving home from a Christmas party.

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Garland was crossing a bridge near an open field when the deer struck the bumper of his truck.

“I was just coming over a bridge, and a deer ran right out in front of me and hit the bumper of my truck,” Garland said. “Scared the crap out of me.”

Brett Beatty, wildlife management supervisor with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in Greene County, explained that drivers should apply their brakes rather than attempt to steer around an animal.

Beatty warned that swerving often leads to severe crashes off the road.

“Swerving can sometimes be even more dangerous than hitting a deer even, because you could end up losing control of your vehicle, end up in the ditch or something like that,” Beatty said.

Chelsea Sick, public and government affairs manager with AAA Club Alliance, reported that insurance claims to repair animal-related vehicle damage have climbed 45% since 2020.

Sick noted that modern safety features located on vehicle exteriors significantly contribute to higher repair expenses following a strike.

“They have the cameras, the radars, sensors and the driver assistance systems,” Sick said. “And a lot those systems are on your bumper or your windshield, your mirrors or your grill, which are the areas most impacted when you have an animal strike.”

Sick stressed that drivers must remain attentive at all times.

“Deer move very quickly,” Sick said. “So it’s important that you are scanning your surroundings when you’re driving.”

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