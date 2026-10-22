Ohio firefighters rescue dog from river

ELYRIA — Firefighters in northern Ohio rescued a dog that was trapped in a river on Wednesday.
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Photos shared on social media show Elyria firefighters working to rescue a black dog trapped on a log in the Black River.
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WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported that the dog was just upstream of the low-head dam.
No firefighters were injured in the rescue.
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