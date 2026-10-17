Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff for fallen officer

OTTAWA COUNTY — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags of the United States and the state of Ohio to be flown at half-staff in honor of Sgt. Jacob Roesler of the Clay Township Police Department.

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The order requires flags to be lowered at all public buildings and grounds throughout Ottawa County.

It also applies to the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus.

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Other public buildings and grounds across the state of Ohio are permitted to fly their U.S. and state flags at half-staff at their discretion for the same duration.

The flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of Sgt. Roesler’s funeral.

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