MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Ohio is one of the states with the highest number of animal abuse and violence-related cases, according to Ohio Animal Advocates.

Lawmakers are looking to change that.

State Representatives passed a bill on November 18 that they said complements the animal abuse laws already in place.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky was in Dayton, where State Representatives told us this bill came after years of hearing about animal abuse cases in Montgomery County.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton works on some of those animal abuse cases.

We met with a woman in the parking lot earlier who told us she wishes House Bill 417 were passed sooner.

“I had a crisis a year ago when my dog was mauled by a pit bull,” said Margaret Smith of Dayton.

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This happened in October 2025.

“Willie was my companion,” Smith said.

Smith said the Humane Society of Greater Dayton helped her when her Corgi mix died after the attack.

She does not understand how anyone could treat dogs horribly.

Which is why State Representatives Phil Plummer and Tom Young spent years on House Bill 417.

“My intent was animal abuse and neglect,” Plummer said. “So, what we’re seeing in Dayton, a lot of people were breeding pit bulls. And then the ones they can’t sell, they discard them

They also saw cases where people abused animals’ corpses.

They said the bill complements the already existing animal abuse laws.

It said two hours of police training are dedicated to teaching officers to properly spot and react to animal abuse and neglect.

“It also allows for communities to take part in policing much more,” Young said. “It also has more mandatory penalties for those who abuse the system.”

Including 5th through 1st degree misdemeanors and 5th degree felony charges.

House Bill 417 also said the government must neuter any animals they find before they can leave the shelter and be adopted.

“We’re trying to limit the amount of dogs that we’re breeding in this community because we have too many and nobody wants to take care of them,” Plummer said.

Plummer said the current situation in Montgomery County is out of control.

“We literally had elderly citizens call us who are being chased by packs of dogs going to church, trying to walk to church,” Plummer said. “They’re being chased and bitten by packs of dogs because of this situation.”

We reached out to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, but they were unavailable to speak with us today.

Young said it’s now up to the Ohio Senate to decide the bill’s next steps.

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