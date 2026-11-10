Ohio man convicted for hiding cameras in teen’s bedroom learns sentence

FILE PHOTO: An Ohio man who pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with hiding spy cameras in the homes of minors has learned his sentence.

BLUE ASH — An Ohio man who pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with hiding spy cameras in the homes of minors has learned his sentence.

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Last week, David Mitsnefes, 33, of Blue Ash was sentenced to 200 months, just over 16.5 years, in prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child earlier this year, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

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Mitsnefes entered the victim’s home in Blue Ash multiple times between 2021 and 2025.

On multiple occasions, the family of the teenage victims found hidden cameras in the minor’s bedrooms.

“By invading the most private spaces in their lives, David Mitsnefes destroyed his victims’ sense of safety and stripped them of the fundamental expectation of privacy within their own home,” U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II said. “Over the course of years, he inflicted profound and lasting damage on the minors and their family. This conduct calls for the sentence he received today.”

Court documents state the Mitsnefes captured videos of one of the minors in the victim’s bedroom in various states of undress and attempted to capture similar videos of a second minor.

Documents also state he used wifi to save videos of the minors to his phone and took the victim’s underwear and kept them in his bedroom.

A search of Mitsnefes’ devices revealed videos of the victims as well as numerous images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material (CSAM) obtained online.

He possessed more than 5,000 images and 3,000 videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.

Mitsnefes was charged federally and arrested in December 2025. He pleaded guilty in July 2026.

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