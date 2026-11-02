Ohio man dies after shooting in Virgin Islands

VIRGIN ISLANDS — An Ohio man is dead after a shooting in the Virgin Islands early Saturday.

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The shooting happened at around 4:42 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2026, according to the Virgin Islands Police Department.

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Police officials say that a concerned citizen called 911 and reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Hull Bay Road in the Virgin Islands.

A woman caller told dispatchers that she and her friends were chased and shot by a person in another vehicle.

She said that one of her friends was shot and needed medics.

Police officials said that Evan Haynes Jr., 39, from Ohio, died at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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