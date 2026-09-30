Ohio minimum wage to increase in 2027

MIAMI VALLEY — The minimum wage in Ohio is set to increase next year.

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The state’s minimum wage will go up to $11.40 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.70 per hour for tipped employees, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Industrial Compliance’s Bureau of Wage and Hour Administration.

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The change goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

This marks a 3.5 percent increase from the current rates of $11 for non-tipped employees and $5.50 for tipped employees.

“The change reflects the mandate of the Constitutional Amendment (II-34a), passed by Ohio voters in November 2006, which states Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on Jan. 1 each year by the rate of inflation,” the bureau wrote.

They also explained that the minimum wage standard is tied to the Consumer Price Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers for the 12 months from Sept. 1, 2025 to Aug. 31, 2026.

The state’s business applicability will also change on Jan. 1, meaning the Ohio minimum wage will apply to businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $420,000. The current threshold is $405,000.

For employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of $420,000 or less, and for 14- and 15-year-old workers, the state minimum wage will remain the same as the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25.

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