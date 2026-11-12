Ohio officer critically hurt in crash during commute to work

DELAWARE COUNTY — A central Ohio police officer was critically injured after being involved in a crash on his way to work over the weekend, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report.

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Genoa Township Police Chief James McMillin Jr. said Officer Jarred Speakman was involved in a crash early Sunday morning.

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A crash report obtained by WBNS shows Speakman was driving northbound on U.S. 62 when his Chevrolet Colorado was hit by a Ford F-250.

The report states that the Ford had gone off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and crossed the center line before hitting Speakman’s truck.

Speakman was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.

The other driver involved in the crash had suspected minor injuries, according to the report.

WBNS reported that Speakman will require multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation.

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