Ohio officer hospitalized, 3 injured after crash

CLEVELAND — A Northern Ohio officer was hospitalized on Thursday evening after a crash.

The Cleveland Police Officer was on duty when they were involved in a two-vehicle accident in the Union-Miles neighborhood, according to our CBS News affiliates, WOIO.

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The crash happened in the area of E. 93rd Street and Gaylord Avenue.

The officer was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Three other people were treated for minor injuries.

Additional information was not readily available.

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