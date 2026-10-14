Ohio Police lieutenant indicted for misuse of FLOCK cameras

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — An Ohio police lieutenant was indicted on Tuesday following an investigation into alleged misuse of the department’s FLOCK camera system.

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Sharonville Police Lt. Walter Cordes faces a felony charge of unauthorized use of a computer, cable, or telecommunications property, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

The fifth-degree felony carries a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison under Ohio law.

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Hamilton County Prosecutors told WCPO-9 TV Cordes used the FLOCK camera system 29 times between Dec. 19, 2024, and April 20, 2026, to track a person he knew.

Investigators were alerted to the activity during a department audit.

Cordes used the FLOCK camera system to “obtain information about the person’s whereabouts for personal reasons unrelated to law enforcement,” according to Hamilton County prosecutor Connie Pillich.

“Ohio law prohibits any law enforcement officer from accessing any of these systems for personal use. It can only be done for officials’ duties in accordance with their responsibilities at the police station,” Pillich told WCPO-9 TV.

According to prosecutors, Cordes later admitted during an interview that he used the system to conduct the searches, prompting an investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Pillich told WCPO-9 TV that Cordes is the first law enforcement official charged with misusing this technology since she took office.

Sharonville Police adopted the automated license plate readers (ALPR) in 2023, using the cameras to generate leads in shootings, hit-and-runs, and other crimes.

The alleged misuse came to light during an internal review by the department earlier this year.

According to Chief Jim Nesbit, the case was uncovered after Flock rolled out a new feature designed to identify potentially suspicious searches.

“The more we looked, that led us to inappropriate behavior,” Nesbit said.

Nesbit told WCPO-9 TV that once they discovered the activity, the department moved quickly.

“We took immediate action,” he said.

Nesbit told WCPO-9 TV that Cordes ultimately self-reported the conduct after it was flagged.

The chief says the case has been personally painful for the department.

“It hurts that it’s a coworker,” Nesbit said.

But Nesbit said that accountability had to come first.

“He betrayed our trust and the trust of our community, and that cannot be tolerated,” Nesbit said.

Cordes is now on unpaid administrative leave. The department is also conducting its own internal investigation alongside the criminal case.

The indictment comes as Sharonville police have spent the last several years expanding oversight and training around the technology.

Nesbit told WCPO-9 TV that the department is now looking at additional safeguards and monitoring tools to prevent similar incidents.

“We’re committed to evolving our policies,” he said.

That includes more training for officers and additional administrative oversight of the system.

“There’s more eyes on it. So, there’s scrutiny that’s available. There’s more accountability. Utilizing the tools that’s built into Flock’s technology itself,” Nesbit said.

The chief acknowledged rebuilding public confidence will take time, but said the department is committed to learning from the case.

“Unfortunately, there will be decisions that undermine our standing in the community,” Nesbit said. “But we are committed to addressing, not repeating those.”

For Nesbit, the case is about more than a single officer’s alleged actions. He says maintaining public trust will require transparency and accountability moving forward.

AS the criminal case against Cordes proceeds, Nesbit says Sharonville police will continue reviewing its policies, training and oversight measures to ensure the technology is used appropriately.

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