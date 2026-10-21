Ohio ranks among the top five states for trick-or-treating

OHIO — With Halloween coming up, a new study is taking a look at the best states to trick-or-treat in, and Ohio broke into the top five.

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The study, done by KURU Footwear, ranked all 50 states based on five data points: walkability, pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 people, the percentage of children in each state, typical Halloween weather, and Google search interest.

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Based on the data, Ohio is ranked fourth in the country.

The Buckeye State earned a perfect Google Trends score.

“More than one in five residents are under 18, helping keep neighborhoods lively on Halloween night. Add in 60°F weather, and Ohio has plenty working in its favor," KURU Footwear wrote.

Wisconsin came in at the top spot, followed by Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, and Illinois.

KURU Footwear found New Mexico to be the worst state for trick-or-treating.

The full list can be found here.

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