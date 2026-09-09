Ohio secures $50 million federal grant for underserved students

COLUMBUS — Ohio has been awarded $50 million in federal funding through a Talent Search grant to help middle and high school students from underserved communities prepare for higher education. Gov. Mike DeWine announced the funding in Columbus.

Ohio is one of only two states nationwide to receive this specific grant. The funding will support approximately 20,000 low-income and first-generation students through tutoring, career exploration, and apprenticeships.

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The federal dollars will fund targeted academic services, including tutoring, career exploration, and apprenticeships for middle and high school students across the state.

The funding aims to assist students who face barriers such as low family income, first-generation status, or limited access to college and career planning resources.

Gov. DeWine highlighted the scope of the funding during the announcement in Columbus. “We will receive $50 million to expand access to college and support apprenticeships for approximately 20,000 low-income and first-generation students in the state of Ohio,” DeWine said.

DeWine explained that supporting students during their academic development encourages them to remain in Ohio for higher education and their subsequent careers.

He noted that a student’s college location strongly influences where they take their first job, establish a household, and contribute to the community.

“What we try to do in regard to higher education is to keep the best and brightest in the state of Ohio. It’s so very, very, very important. And we sort of know the way the world works, and the way the world works is where someone goes to college influences where the first job is and that in turn influences where they’re going to live, where they’re going to raise their family, where they’re going to contribute,” DeWine said.

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