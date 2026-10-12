Ohio sees higher voter turnout as early in-person voting continues

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — More than 170,000 people across Ohio have already cast early ballots in the midterm election.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Election officials across the state report seeing higher voter turnout as early voting continues.

The increased turnout comes as Ohio voters prepare to decide several highly contested races, including contests for governor and the U.S. Senate.

TRENDING STORIES:

State data indicates that most early voters have cast their ballots in person at county board of elections offices.

In Montgomery County, state data shows more than 5,000 people have voted early in person since Tuesday.

Election officials reported that the first two days of early voting established record turnout for early in-person participation in the county.

Jeff Rezabek, director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, said he has observed a shift in voter preferences during this election cycle, with more individuals opting to vote in person rather than requesting mail-in absentee ballots.

“I think people have heard of how easy it is to come down here and early vote, whether it’s here in Montgomery County or other counties throughout the state, makes it nice and easy and you can do it at your leisure,” Rezabek said.

The final day for early in-person voting across Ohio is Nov. 1.

Voters who requested absentee ballots must return them to their county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group