Ohio State Highway Patrol seeks public feedback via new survey

OHIO — Can you help the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP)?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State troopers are asking people to fill out a survey about traffic safety concerns and feedback about everyday interactions, according to OSHP.

TRENDING STORIES:

OSHP says that the 2026 public survey is anonymous and takes about five minutes to complete.

“The survey was created in accordance with standards set forth by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA),” OSHP said. “The OSHP is committed to providing professional law enforcement services focused on deterring crime and promoting traffic safety to improve the quality of life for the citizens and visitors of Ohio.”

The survey runs from Monday until Nov. 30.

Visit this website for more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group