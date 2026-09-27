Ohio State star wideout ties single-game record with 4 TD catches

COLUMBUS — Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continued his outstanding season on Saturday.
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He caught 12 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns as the No. 7-ranked Buckeyes beat Illinois, 42-19, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
Smith’s four touchdown passes tied an OSU single-game record.
Ohio State had 518 yards of total offense.
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Julian Sayin went 27-of-36 for 367 yards and four touchdowns. Smith caught all of them.
Sayin also ran for a fifth score.
Ohio State’s next game is at Iowa on Oct. 3.
Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.
CBS will air the game nationally. You can watch it here on Channel 7.
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