Ohio State wide receiver earns weekly honors

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 26: Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass for a touchdown while being defended by Juice Clarke #6 of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first quarter of the game at Ohio Stadium on September 26, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was honored after his performance in Saturday’s win over Illinois.

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The Buckeyes’ star wideout was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and named the Associated Press (AP) National Player of the Week.

Smith posted career-highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns against Illinois.

He caught 12 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 42-17 win.

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The four touchdowns tied a program record for touchdown receptions in a game.

Smith now leads the nation with 617 receiving yards. He is also tied for the nation’s lead with seven touchdown catches.

He is also the sixth Buckeye to record 200 yards or more receiving in a single game.

Ohio State travels to Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

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